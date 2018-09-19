Jacksonville Beach police say they've arrested a woman they believed was involved in a July 1 sexual assault.

Corinthia Morris was arrested Sept. 11 in Atlanta, Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to Florida, according to a Jacksonville Beach police new release.

Another man, Shawn Elliott Cobb, was arrested for the crime on August 18 after DNA evidence linked him to the case, the news release states.

Shawn Cobb was arrested in connection to an abduction and sexual assault at Jacksonville Beach.

Police said the victim was snatched from the 1 block of Boardwalk North, thrown into a black pick up truck and driven to another location where she was sexually assaulted, the news release states.

Police did not indicate if the victim knew her alleged attackers.

Cobb is being held without bond in the Duval County Jail charged with three counts of sexual battery, two counts of kidnapping, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of benzodiazepine with intent to distribute.

