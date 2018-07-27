A woman is in life-threatening condition after suffering a life-threatening electric shock and then a near drowning in Orange Park's Doctors Lake.

Clay County Fire Rescue responded to a 9-1-1 call around 12:12 p.m. Friday about the drowning associated with an electric shock in the 4200 block of Magnolia Rd.

According to CCFR, the woman was working along the water banks at a home on Magnolia Rd. doing some type of tree work when she tried to cut an electric line that turned out to be live, and was shocked.

The woman appears to be in her 30s, and is in critical condition at the Orange Park Medical Center.

Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

