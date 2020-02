JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her mid-20s has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Mecca Street in northwest Jacksonville.

Police say they've questioned approximately 5-10 witnesses and are looking into the possibility that the shooting may have been accidental.

Investigators say the victim is a woman approximately 26 years of age. Her was not released at a news conference held late Tuesday night.