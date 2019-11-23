Doctors told Gabbriella Manges' mom she had a 10 percent chance at living after she hydroplaned and a garbage truck hit her in June.

Not only did Manges live, she learned how to walk again, and has almost made a full recovery five months later. Friday, she was reunited with the nurses and doctors at Orange Park Medical Center, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department paramedics who helped save her life.

The entire team, from trauma nurses to doctors to the firefighters who responded that morning waited anxiously for Manges to walk through the doors of Orange Park Friday morning.

"They're [the staff and first responders] are amazing. They're so good at their job and they have great bedside manner," Gabbriella Manges said.

Manges said she doesn't remember anything from the accident.

"I was so confused. I woke up and I was looking around for my mom and I couldn't find her. I was like, 'am I in a hospital? What did I do to put myself in the hospital? I hope I didn't hurt anyone else,'" Gabbriella Manges said.

"My mom came back in the room and I said, 'why am I here?' And she goes, 'you don't remember your accident?' And I said, 'I was in an accident?'"

According to first responders and Gabbriella Manges' mom, the 20-year-old was merging onto the Buckman Bridge, hydroplaned and a garbage truck hit her going 70 miles per hour. She broke her jaw in three places, has peroneal nerve damage and had to learn how to walk again. She was at Orange Park for one month, then moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for two months to continue rehabilitation.

“From what we saw with her before, someone that’s unconscious and unfortunately we didn’t know if she was going to live or if she was going to pass, to now walking in here, like that it’s amazing. I don't know how to describe it," Lieutenant Matthew Anderson of JFRD Station 61 who responded to the scene said.

Anderson and Gabbriella Manges' mom, Mary Manges, said Anderson's father-in-law is a good family friend of their's and reached out through Facebook following the crash. He said Anderson wanted to connect with Gabbriella Manges to see her progress recovering.

She was reunited with some of the first responders in September at their firehouse, and met the rest and the doctors Friday morning.

"I owe them [the doctors and first responders] my life. They saved her life and I owe them mine," Mary Manges said.

The doctors and first responders credit Gabbriella Manges' recovery to her and her mom's will and strength and faith to push forward even when it was tough. Her mom also credits everyone who prayed for her.

“It’s incredible. [She's] a completely different person than the one that left here. It is amazing to see them come in in such peril and leave and come back fully functional basically walking and talking," trauma nurse Todd Wimberley said.

"For us on the hospital side, you don't know what people look like when they're outside of the hospital in normal clothes and what they normally look like and to see her like that, it's really nice," Dan Perez, Director of Critical Care, said.

Mary Manges and the first responders said her recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

"She's a 100 percent different person than the one we saw at that wreck. It is amazing. God's got something for her still, obviously," Engineer William Gaskins of JFRD said.

Part of those plans, Gabbriella Manges said, is to raise money for a scholarship to donate to the Shepherd Center to help others pay for rehab help. She hopes to donate the money next June.

Gabbriella Manges is still in outpatient therapy at Orange Park, and said she hopes to be able to drive again by the end of the year.

"I just don't want a sedan. I'm looking at a larger SUV. I would be scared if I got in a car, but if I'm in a larger vehicle, that won't scare me," she said.