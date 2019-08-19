The Florida Highway Patrol has officially identified the woman that was killed Friday night's fatal hit and run crash in Clay County, but there are still more questions than answers.

FHP says that Dayna Cogliser, 40, was hit by a car while driving a Suzuki Moped on Sandridge Road around 2:20 a.m.

Damage to the moped suggests that it may have been rear-ended, before the vehicle fled the scene, according to FHP.

On Sunday, FHP investigators attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence in Clay County in connection with the possible location of the hit and run vehicle involved in this case. Troopers say that the owner of the residence refused to cooperate with investigators.

FHP says that the search warrant was executed by legal authority and involves a dark-colored 2017 Dodge Charger. It was found in the garage and had had damage consistent to the suspected damage from the collision with the moped.

The vehicle was seized and will be transferred to FDLE for evidentiary analysis, according to FHP.

The driver of the Dodge Charger has yet to be identified. If anyone has information regarding this case, FHP is encouraging you to contact investigators or Crimestoppers.

You can reach FHP at *347 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS