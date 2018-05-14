You've probably seen the video on Facebook during the last week or so.

A man was having a cookout on a lake in Oakland, Calif. and a woman called the police on him. Someone turned their camera on her and documented the entire incident.

The disturbing part is this is far from an isolated incident where police are being weaponized and called on people who are not breaking any laws. Several of these incidents have been making national news thanks to cell phones and social media.

The internet decided to fight back against the Oakland police caller turning her into a meme.

@jemelehill now we know who really got Rosa Parks in trouble pic.twitter.com/uwYDPNU45E — Jay Lenard (@Squatty386) May 13, 2018

A post shared by Shaun King (@shaunking) on May 14, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

A post shared by Shaun King (@shaunking) on May 14, 2018 at 4:06am PDT

A post shared by Raw House LLC (@beats.gordy) on May 14, 2018 at 6:33am PDT

