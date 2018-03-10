The semi-nude body of a woman was found in Dunn Creek on Jacksonville's Northside Monday. Police are now investigating the case as a possible murder.

On Monday, a witness had gone to the creek along Zoo Parkway to get bait to go fishing when he found the body of a woman clad only in a bikini top that had been pulled down. Police have identified the body as 31-year-old Dana Danson.

The officer who wrote the JSO report wrote, "I noticed there was water on the victim's belly. Currently the tide was low away from the victim. When the tide is high, the water covers most of the area past where the victim was found."

Cause of death is still unknown and the case is an undetermined death which is being investigated as a possible murder. The status of this case is listed as open on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office website.

