A woman has died after a shooting on the Westside early Wednesday morning with a suspect in custody, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

Police were gathered at the Park West Emergency Room Wednesday morning after a woman arrived at the hospital suffering from a gun shot wound. She was in critical condition when she arrived and died later in the morning, according to police.

The identity of the suspect and the victim have not been released yet but police say the victim was in her 20s.

The shooting involved a man and a woman but there is no word on their relationship yet, according to JSO.

