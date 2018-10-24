Police have yet to arrest the person responsible for the April murder of Veitnam Veteran Gary Tripp, but they have arrested a woman suspected of stealing and using Tripp's credit cards.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a Vietnam veteran was found shot in the head inside a Northside home during a welfare check Wednesday, April 25.

Family members identified the veteran as 69-year-old Gary Tripp and said he was found on the 8200 block of Merrivale Rd.

JSO is still investigating the death of Tripp and do not have a suspect in custody.

During initial investigation, it was discovered that the victim's wallet was missing from the scene. On October, 15, Lisa Williams, 51, was arrested by JSO for forgery and fraudulent use of Tripp's credit card.

