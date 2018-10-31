A Wolfson High School custodian was arrested after it was alleged he touched a student's buttock twice and video confirmed it.

According to the Duval County Public School Police report, Reshat Abrashi touched a female students butt twice and said "big, big" before the student walked away.

The report states that the student had asked Abrashi for a mop to mop up some water on the floor. While she was mopping he approached her and touched her inappropriately. Surveillance footage shows the Abrashi "leaning slightly to the left as he looked around to the backside of body before patting her butt twice. immediately walked away from Abrashi with her head down visibly upset."

Abrashi was fired from his job and taken into custody without incident.

