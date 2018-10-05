An eyewitness to the incident that landed a JSO officer behind bars told JSO’s integrity unit the officer did nothing wrong.

Officer Tim James was charged with misdemeanor battery in June of 2017 for punching a handcuffed teen who was already detained.

A witness who initially made contact with police about the suspects said the two teen Campos brothers were belligerent and drunk before police arrived.

In an audio recording of the witness interview released by prosecutors on Wednesday, a male witness said one of the suspects took a swing at him and he asked a nearby corrections officer for assistance.

“The 17-year-old voluntarily told us he had warrants with the Orlando police department,” the witness told police. “Both suspects fought with both of the officers. He was handcuffed but he was trying to yank away. Dude was spitting and acting crazy.”

The witness called the suspects “extremely aggressive” and said the officers were doing everything in their power to handle the situation peacefully.

The witness said from his vantage point he did not see James punch the teen suspects through the patrol car windows, but said force was reasonable and needed to stop the suspects from kicking the ‘plexi-glass’ cage inside the vehicle.

“Both of them dudes were resisting arrest, I think the officers used reasonable force, I don’t think it was excessive,” the witness told police.

James was placed on desk duty with JSO following the incident and charges against him remain pending.

© 2018 WTLV