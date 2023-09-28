Share Your Buddy Check Story With Us!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is On Your Side promoting breast cancer awareness throughout October. Together, with Baptist Health and our Jacksonville Icemen, we want to give back to our viewers who share their Buddy Check or Buddy Bus stories with us.

If you were made aware about the importance of breast cancer 'self-exams' because of First Coast News Anchor Jeannie Blaylock's Buddy Check reports, tell us about your life-changing experience. Or, maybe you found out about early detection because of a visit to a Buddy Bus event. Perhaps, you were screened on board and you want to share your visit. We want to hear what you have to say. Share your Buddy Check story or Buddy Bus story with us story by visiting www.baptistjax.com/buddystory. You may be selected to win a Jacksonville Icemen experience.

One Grand Prize winner will receive 5 complimenatary tickets to the Jacksonville Icemen home opener on Saturday, October 21 at 7pm at Vystar Veterarns Memorial Arena. You'll also receive an autographed jersey and a ride in the Zamboni that night.

One Second Prize winner will receive 5 complimentary tickets to the to the Jacksonville Icemen home opener on Saturday, October 21 at 7pm at Vystar Veterarns Memorial Arena. The second prize winner will receive an autographed hockey puck and a ride in the Zamboni that night.

Entries may be submitted from October 1, 2023, through October 16, 2023.

Must be 18 years of age or older and a U.S. resident.

There is a limit of one prize per person.

If you are confirmed to be a winner of this giveaway, you may not exchange your prize for cash or any other merchandise or services. However, if for any reason an advertised prize is unavailable, we reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or similar value; you may not designate someone else as the winner.

If you are unable or unwilling to accept your prize, we may award it to another person.

If you accept a prize, you are solely responsible for all applicable taxes related to accepting the prize; and if you are otherwise eligible for this prize, but are considered a minor in your place of residence, we may award the prize to your parent/legal guardian on your behalf.

No purchase or contribution necessary.

Winners will be randomly chosen on October 17, 2023, and notified the week of October 17. The inners will be contacted by email, and names will be posted to social media and the baptistjax.com/buddystory , once winners have confirmed. The winners have 48 hours to claim their prize before a new winner is chosen.

, once winners have confirmed. The winners have 48 hours to claim their prize before a new winner is chosen. By entering this giveaway, you agree to abide by these Official Rules.

By entering this giveaway, you agree to release and hold harmless Baptist Health and its respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, employees and agents from any and all liability or any injury, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with this giveaway, or any prize awarded to you; and that

Baptist Health’s decisions will be final and binding on all matters related to this giveaway;

by accepting a prize, Baptist Health may use your name and state of residence online and in print, or any other media in connection with this giveaway, without payment or compensation to you, except where prohibited by law

This giveaway will be governed by the laws of the State of Florida, and you consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts of the State of Florida for any disputes arising out of this giveaway.

If the Grand Prize Winner or the Secondary Winner elect to partake in any or all portions of the Prize with fewer than the allotted amount of guests or no guests, any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

Some restrictions may apply. Transportation is not included. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Prize Winners must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Giveaway not conditioned on minimum number of entrants received.

Name of the organization conducting the giveaway, and its principal place of business is: Baptist Health System, Inc., 841 Prudential Drive, Suite 1801, Jacksonville, Florida 32207.

