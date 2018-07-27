MINNEAPOLIS - Hot dog!

On Thursday, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visited Jaequan Faulkner, the Minneapolis teen who started a hot dog stand in his front yard.

Oscar Mayer gave Faulkner a ride around town in the famous Wienermobile and even donated enough dogs to last him the rest of summer!

Recently, Faulkner's stand was shut down for not having the proper permits. Instead of keeping it that way, the City of Minneapolis and other groups and volunteers in the neighborhood rallied to help Faulkner get up to code.

Faulkner's business has been featured across the country.

