ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- St. Augustine is a bustling town on the water. The seawall helps keep water where it's supposed to be.

In October, hundreds of sandbags were placed on the seawall near the St. Augustine Municipal Marina. Some people wondered, is the seawall not up to snuff?

Sam Adukiewicz is the marina's harbormaster and works for the City of St. Augustine. He said the city laid the sandbags in early October in preparation for whatever Hurricane Michael might do.

"This being a lower spot on our seawall, we thought it would be a good idea to put some sandbags in just in case," Adukiewicz said.

Next to the area where the sandbags are, is part of the seawall which was elevated and improved about 5 years. This part where the sandbags are is the vulnerable and low section of the seawall, just south of the marina office.

Just earlier this year, the city elevated another section of the seawall in front of the marina, right next to the Bridge of Lions.

"It brought the seawall up three or four feet," Adukiewicz said.

But that recent project did not elevate the lower section nearby.

So why not?

According to the city's Public Works Director, Mike Cullum, the structural integrity of this portion of the seawall couldn't handle the weight of material placed on top of it. There are cracks visible in the wall of the seawall.

Cullum said the whole section of the low seawall will have to be rebuilt. And that's expected to cost a lot of about $1 million.

Adukiewicz said, "At the time (of this year's earlier project) we didn't have the funds when we were doing all this other work."

Cullum said the city has applied for federal funding to help foot the bill.

"There are plans in place," Adukiewicz said, "We didn't forget about this. We knew it had to be done. We're just waiting until we had everything in order before we could do it."

So the sandbags will remain in place until the end of hurricane season, which is Nov. 30, to help the seawall help protect this city.

© 2018 WTLV