Who loves Middleburg the most? Companies in the area are competing for the hearts and stomachs in the town of around 13,000 residents.

Middleburg may not be known for exquisite cuisine, but it is not stopping eating establishments from fighting for a piece of the pie.

The trend for expressing love for Middleburg all started with the Popeyes, which is in under construction in the 2000 block of Blanding Boulevard.

Not to be outdone, the near-by Zaxby's put up the text "we love Middleburg more," but the trend of outdoing one another didn't stop there.

Hometown favorite Cedar River Seafood got into the action by saying that they "love you the most".

By late this afternoon, Chick-Fil-a joined the trend as well.

© 2018 WTLV