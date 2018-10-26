A Florida man has been arrested amid an investigation into a dozen suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democrats nationwide.

The suspect has been identified as Cesar Sayoc.

It was not immediately clear if he was the only suspect in the case.

Sayoc has a last known address in the suburb of Aventura in Miami-Dade County.

He is a registered Republican, according to public records.

Court records list multiple prior arrests, including for theft and battery.

Investigators say they were led to him, in part, through DNA evidence.

Much of the overall federal investigation has focused on Florida after packages were found at a mail facility in Opa-locka, which is also in Miami-Dade County.

Authorities are still trying to figure out if the packages were actually meant to explode or just cause fear.

