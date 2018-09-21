MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch live stream from Barley House

CLEVELAND -- More than a month after they were first installed, Cleveland could be on the cusp of opening its Bud Light Victory fridges.

Laying claim to an 0-1-1 record on the season, the Cleveland Browns will look to pick up their first win of the season when they host the New York Jets on Thursday night. Entering the contest, oddsmakers have listed the Browns as a 3-point favorite. And if that handicap proves fortuitous, there will be free beer to be found in Cleveland throughout the Northeast Ohio area.

Although Bud Light has declined to share where it has placed its 10 'Victory Fridges' -- which each contain approximately 200 bottles of beer and will unlock via WiFi upon the Browns' first victory of the 2018 season -- the following locations have been confirmed to possess the fridges:

Barley House (1261 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113)

Offshore Bar and Grille (130 Forest Dr, Willoughby, OH 44095)

Bud's Corner (5750 Columbus Rd NE, Louisville, OH 44641)

Grindstone Tap House (826 Front St, Berea, OH 44017)

Barley House (222 S Main St #1B, Akron, OH 44308)

Merry Arts Pub & Grille (15607 1/2 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, Ohio)

Game On Lakewood (17103 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107)

Portage Lakes Basement (3420 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319)

Panini's Westlake (23800 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH 44145)

Grayton Road Tavern (4760 Grayton Rd, Cleveland, Ohio)

The Galaxy Restaurant (201 Park Center Dr, Wadsworth, OH 44281)

Slim & Jumbo's (8101 Main St, Garrettsville, OH 44231)

Loby's Grille (4736 Hills and Dales Rd NW, Canton, OH 44708)

Broadway Brewhouse (3828, 127 S Broadway St, New Philadelphia, OH 44663)

Interactive map: Find a fridge

Should the fridges remain locked on Thursday night, fans will have to wait another 10 days for their next opportunity, with the Browns' next contest coming on Sept. 30 in a road game against the Oakland Raiders.

