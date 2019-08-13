JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s hard to say goodbye to summer but for Duval County students, it’s time to go back to school.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says she's excited about a host of new things students can expect this year, starting with new technology.

Dr. Greene says we live in such an electronically connected world that schools have incorporated technology into their lessons.

"Much of what we’re doing, especially at the high school level, is online," Dr. Greene said.

Dr. Greene says that is a problem for students who don’t have Wi-Fi at home.

“It was one student in particular who stepped up to me and said, 'Hey, there are students who can’t afford it,'" Dr. Greene said.

Dr. Greene says that’s about to change.

"We're going to be offering free hotspots for our students that may not have access," Dr. Greene said.

Dr. Greene says a new partnership with Sprint will allow this to happen for high school students. She says more information on this is expected in the coming weeks.

Dr. Greene also encourages parents and students to install their new Duval County Public Schools app.

“Parents can now access their students' course schedule, their grades, attendance," Dr. Greene said.

The app also allows you to pay for lunch and report bullying.

“We want them to do more of that because we want our schools to be safe havens for every student," Dr. Greene said.

Dr. Greene says the district also has a lot to be proud of and look forward to.

“Our graduation rate is at 85 percent, it’s the highest ever," Dr. Greene said.

In fact, Dr. Greene says the district is just shy of being A-rated.

"We were 11 points from being an A-district," Dr. Green said. "We improved seven points, so now we’re just four points away."

Overall this year, she says students can expect consistency.

“Our big focus this year is, 'Let’s get back to the basics,'" Dr. Greene said. "For teachers to focus on the level of instruction that meets the standard, the rigor of the standard. I truly believe we’re well on our way to getting those four points plus more."

Dr. Greene applauded the students, teachers and school leadership for the great work they did last year and believes this is the year Duval will reach that 'A' standard.