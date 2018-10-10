The Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick, Ga. is closing at 6 p.m.

Around the Jacksonville area, it would be unlikely to see any bridge closures here, although we are closely monitoring the higher elevation bridges.

The threshold for closing bridges around the First Coast is winds sustained at 40 miles per hour. That's what has to be met before law enforcement closes a bridge for safety.

Because our bridges are different heights, each will experience different wind speeds. The wind speeds on the higher elevation bridges, such as the Dames Point, Matthews and Hart will likely be stronger than what you'd see on the Fuller Warren, Main Street, or the Acosta bridges.

Driving over night Wednesday could get pretty tough with the heavy winds and rains.

Please drive safe and download the First Coast News app, sign up for severe weather and traffic alerts.

On iPhone - CLICK HERE

On Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV