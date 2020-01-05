JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry detailed the plans for "phase one" of reopening Duval County. The relaxed restrictions will take effect Monday.

So how will Duval County look on Monday with the changes? Here are the top 10 things you need to know heading into next week:

Outdoor seating areas at restaurants will be open to diners, as long as they are seated six feet apart. Some local restaurants are already preparing by situating their tables six feet apart Indoor dining will open, but restaurants can only seat 25% of their dining room, so customers will notice a change in the layout of local restaurants. Restaurants can only seat parties of ten or less together

4. The 25% rule also applies to retail stores

5. Hotels can start taking reservations as usual again.

6. Mayor Curry’s executive order on capacity is lifted for churches on Monday. Governor DeSantis never limited church congregations, so they can proceed as of Monday without any limits on capacity. However, the mayor's office is still asking that they continue to hold virtual services "for the safety of the community" and continue to follow all social distancing guidelines.

7. Jacksonville beaches will open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. for recreational activities, such as walking, running, biking, fishing, swimming and surfing, but it is not open for sunbathing or casual sitting.

8. People who are vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as those who are immunocompromised and individuals 65 years of age and older are still urged to stay home for the time being.

9. People are still urged to stay six feet apart, wash their hands thoroughly for twenty seconds and avoid touching their face.

10. Restaurants, bars and clubs will still be restricted from selling alcohol on their premises, but they can sell alcohol "to-go" like a liqueur store. Personal vacation rentals, like Air BnBs, will still be restricted. Gyms and personal care services, such as hair and nail salons, will also remain closed.

