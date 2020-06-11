What you need to know about Georgia's vote recount laws

Georgia will not automatically do a recount of votes but one can be requested if the margin between candidates is half a percent or less of the total vote.

Depending on the size of the margin of votes between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a recount can be requested.

A candidate can request a recount within two days of the results being certified. State law requires Georgia counties to certify their results 10 days from the election. A recount can also be ordered by an election official if there is an error or discrepancy.

The Georgia voting system implementation manager says Friday is a deadline when it comes to verifying provisional ballots and accepting some absentee ballots.

"The election is not over just in the absentee ballots," said Gabriel Sterling, Georgia voting system implementation manager. "There are absentee ballots from our overseas military voters that if they are post marked by Tuesday have to be accepted by Friday. There are provisional ballots that need to be verified by Friday and if you have an absentee ballot with an issue like missing a signature you have until Friday to cure those."