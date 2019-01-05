First Coast News sat down with Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels Wednesday morning to discuss a story that has been stoking controversy on social media.

It started last week, after First Coast News reported that an off-duty deputy had shot and killed a 1-year-old dog at Ronnie Van Zant Park.

According to the incident police report, Lt. Mark Cowan drew his personal Glock and fatally shot the dog, believing the animal was going to injure him or his miniature Schnauzer.

The dog's owner was not there when the shooting occurred. Her dog sitter did not know county leash laws, and let the boxer/hound mix "Parker" off his leash.

As details of the incident emerged, it ignited outrage on social media. Sheriff Daniels responded to the backlash on Tuesday night, when he issued a statement. He addressed concerns further when he joined the Good Morning Jacksonville team at Urban Bean Coffee Cafe Wednesday morning.

He says he understands how dog owners must feel about the incident.

"I haven’t looked at any of the comments, but I’m a pet owner. I have two dogs.. ...For folks that are pet owners, these pets are like their kids, almost," Daniels said.

Daniels made clear he does not believe his officer acted inappropriately.

"Our employee was off duty. Just to give you some perspective -- T-shirt, shorts flip-flops -- and he had his pet with him as well, little small dog, when this other dog, this other 40-pound dog, presented itself," he said. "He perceived it as a threat to his animal. The option that he chose to go with was the only option that he saw in front of him."

Daniels added, "People go, 'That’s awfully harsh' and 'He could use some other option' -- but what could he have done? He was in flip-flops and shorts, acting as a private citizen who just happens to be an employee of the Sheriff's Office."

Daniels says he asked the agency's Internal Affairs division to review the incident, and it determined the deputy didn't violate policy.

The deputy also did not violate county park rules, which prohibit "weapons." As First Coast News previously reported, the word "weapons" does not include firearms. Under Florida law, guns are categorized as exempt from local weapons restrictions, along with plastic knives and butter knives.

