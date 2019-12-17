WATCH LIVE: JSO to give update at 11:30 a.m. on search for missing Westside children

A couple who told First Coast News that they saw a woman in a dark-colored car "speeding out" of the Westside neighborhood where two children went missing is now saying "the car has relevance to the case."

Jyssie Davis and Bobby Hutchinson say they saw two children in the backseat of the speeding vehicle around 11:50 a.m. Sunday while on a walk, just 20 minutes after family members say they last saw 6-year-old Braxton and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams.

The children were last seen in the front yard of their home in the 10200 block of W. Beaver Street North around 11:30 a.m.

Davis said an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office called her and Hutchinson on Monday to inquire about what they witnessed. Davis said the officer told them "a detective will be contacting you shortly because the information you gave me about the car has relevance to the case."

"We were walking down the entrance back toward our trailer and there was a woman speeding out and I had to jerk her [his girlfriend] out the way -- she was going so fast," Hutchinson recalled. "And the woman had two kids in the backseat."

"The little boy that was on the left side of the car, he had his hands up on the window like this," Davis said, putting her hands up.

She said the officer didn't elaborate on why or how the information is relevant and that "she would be in contact with us if she needed anything else from us."

The couple said initially they didn't think too much of it until the Amber Alert was issued.

“My heart dropped. He [Hutchinson] immediately said, 'do you remember that speeding car that came out of here this morning?' And when we put two and two together," Davis said.

"We said, 'we wonder if that has anything to do with this,'" Davis said.

The couple spoke with an officer about it Sunday night.

During a news conference Tuesday, JSO said this vehicle was eliminated as a suspect vehicle and said they're looking for a white four-door car that was spotted in the neighborhood playing loud children's music.