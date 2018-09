Wendy's is giving you a free Dave's Single with "a purchase" for the entire month of September.

We're passionate about serving you fresh, never frozen beef. To prove it, we're giving you a free Dave's Single with purchase every single day for the rest of September on our app. Download now for that free good good — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 8, 2018

Wendy's says you have to download their app to participate in this buy-one, get-one deal.

There are at least 20 Wendy's in Jacksonville.

