HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Scary video shows a man walking in the rain being nearly struck by lightning.

Romulus McNeill posted the video on Facebook showing what happened when he was walking with an umbrella Thursday night in Horry County, South Carolina.

The video shows McNeill on a sidewalk when a bolt of electricity strikes near him. He staggers, but manages to stay on his feet and run for cover.

RELATED: 271 killed in the last decade: Facts and myths about lightning

RELATED: Stay safe from lightning: Tips, stats, facts and info

"Supa thankful to have been able to motor scoot out of there without major injures," he wrote.

Remember, if you're outside during a lightning storm, get down low. There is no simpler advice regarding lightning awareness than this: "When thunder roars, go indoors!"



