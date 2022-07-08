Jacksonville has got jokes - River City ranked one of the funniest in country

Jumbo Shrimp, Jaguars and jokes - Oh my! Jacksonville ranks in the top three funniest cities in the United States.

The River City, Jax, the First Coast, the Gateway to Florida. The Jacksonville area goes by many monikers but has recently earned a new title.

The city can now proudly call itself one of the funniest in the United States, according to Reddit anyway.

Reddit users sometimes use the platform to joke or commiserate about their area. HomeAdvisor analyzed 1,500 of the top-ranked subreddit posts for the 30 largest cities in the U.S. and broke them down into categories.

The posts about Jacksonville were "light hearted" and full of jokes, according to the study.

To break it down, the study found that Jacksonville was one of the three funniest subreddits in the country with 44% of the posts being funny. Additionally, 46% of the posts were about local culture. The study found that posters cracked jokes about the city along with compliments.

As Jacksonville residents know, the city isn't all laughs. Forty-percent of Jacksonville's Reddit posts were about traffic or driving.