NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man came home to find a naked stranger sitting on his sofa, drinking juice, police in Tennessee say.

Nashville Metro Police said they were called to a home where the resident says he had opened the door and found the man, WKRN reports. The resident said he called out to the man, who screamed and dropped the juice.

Officers said when they arrived, they called for the man to come outside, and the man, identified as 67-year-old James Wooten, emerged wearing only a T-shirt. He lifted the shirt, exposing himself, and began screaming, the TV station said.

The resident told police that in addition to the juice, Wooten had taken ice cream Wooden has been charged with aggravated burglary and is being held on $5,000 bail, according to jail records.

What other people are reading right now:

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.