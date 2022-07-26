Lamborghini goes airborne, lands on roof of Fort Lauderdale home

The luxury SUV burst into flames upon hitting the ground, authorities said.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Firefighters in South Florida were called to a peculiar car crash Sunday afternoon when a Lamborghini SUV landed on the roof of a Fort Lauderdale home.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. In a Facebook post, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the SUV hit the roof, slid off and burst into flames near the corner of NW 7th Avenue and NW 11th Street.

The passengers of the Lamborghini left the scene before fire crews arrived, authorities said. A driver in a second car involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said no one in the home was injured, but residents were temporarily asked to leave due to the damage.