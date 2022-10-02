Fulton County nurse helps deliver baby in parking lot

The woman and her grandmother were driving to the hospital when she felt her baby coming and decided to pull off the road.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A hysteric cry for help ended with a baby delivery in a healthcare center parking lot on Wednesday. Evalyn Davis, a registered nurse, was flagged down at work after an expecting mother and her grandmother pulled into the parking lot.

"So this is a health center. You usually don't show up here to deliver your baby," Davis said.

Davis said the woman's grandmother told her the pair were driving on Fulton Industrial Boulevard on their way to the hospital when they decided they needed to pull off the road. The woman was ready to deliver her baby. They saw the health center and knew they could get some help.

Davis described the moment as "chaotic," saying staff and building personnel were worried the woman was not at a hospital for the delivery.

"I introduce myself to the mother because she was hysterical, understandably, and I calmed her down and let her know that we were here to help her," Davis said.

Davis knew it was only a matter of a few pushes before the baby came out. So, she jumped into action and grabbed some gloves while other staff hurried to get Davis more supplies.

A few pushes later and the baby was out.

"At that time, she still wasn't breathing, so we had her wrapped up. So I started rubbing on her chest and I was like, 'Come on, baby, breathe, breathe, breathe. Come on, take a breath, take a breath, baby.' And I just rubbed the baby's chest, and then she let out a scream," Davis explained.

Davis helped successfully deliver a healthy baby girl. She said she was happy to help, and doesn't consider herself a hero.