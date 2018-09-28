LAND O' LAKES, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Holiday woman was arrested after hitting her husband in the nose with a vacuum cleaner attachment, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

According to an affidavit, deputies were called Tuesday to a home in Holiday where a man said he had gotten into an argument with his wife because she was trying to clean the house at 3 a.m. while he was trying to sleep.

The man said he kept changing rooms to avoid his wife, Holly Jayne Akers, but she kept following him.

She then hit him on the bridge of his nose with a vacuum cleaner attachment, causing a minor abrasion that did not require medical attention, deputies said.

Akers denied hitting him.

She was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. Bail was set at $250.

Jail records show she has multiple previous arrests since 2008.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP