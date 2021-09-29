'I used the front like a hippo mouth': Florida man traps alligator with trash can

Video of the impressive capture has been viewed more than 11 million times.

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It's something that could only happen in Florida.

A man living outside of Orlando used a trash can to remove an alligator from outside his house and, of course, the entire thing was caught on camera.

The video, which has now been seen more than 11 million times, shows a man approaching the alligator with an open trash container as it hisses loudly with its mouth wide open.

"Let me know when the head goes inside," he can be heard saying.

After forcing the creature back several steps, the man, in a quick-thinking move, snapped the lid down on top of the gator, causing it to scurry inside the container as a crowd cheers behind the camera.

The man was somehow able to then force the rest of the alligator inside and stand the trash can upright, with the animal's massive tail being the last thing to slither out of sight.

He then rolled the alligator away and safely released it into a nearby pond.

The man told USA Today he trapped the animal in order to protect his kids and other neighborhood kids playing outside.

As far as his unique trashcan method, the man told the news outlet, "I used the front like a hippo mouth."

"I saw that he was more timid and he was backing down, so that's why I knew I had the advantage," he continued.

Although this Florida man was successful this time, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says you should never handle an alligator, even a small one, as they can bite you can cause serious injury or infection.