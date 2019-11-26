BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — If any number of police jokes is to be believed, there's a special bond between donut and officer.

So, it should be no surprise that a recent incident outside of Atlanta ruined the day for several of Brookhaven's finest. Police shared the devastating news on Tuesday that a Krispy Kreme truck had left several of the popular pastry strewn along Peachtree Road.

"Just moments ago, your #BrookhavenPolice officers answered the call each of us fears the most 😳," the department wrote.

The post described the scene as "total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into the gutter - THE GUTTER, people!!!"

The response time was no less than stellar according to the department - but not fast enough to beat the five-second rule.

"We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss 😭😭," Brookhaven police said.

In the now well-shared post, the department asked for "thoughts and prayers" during a difficult time. And it turns out, a police department several miles to the north felt their pain and decided to cheer them up.

The original post about this donut travesty was shared around 8:15 a.m. By about 11:20 a.m., Gainesville Police had apparently offered their condolences in the form of multiple boxes of Krispy Kreme donuts.

"Shout out to our friends at Gainesville Police Department for this amazing batch of sympathy donuts 🍩," Brookhaven Police wrote. "#YallTheRealMVPs #GoodLookingOut #Brotherhood."

By the afternoon, the post, which includes pictures of the donuts along the roadside, the truck and even the call on the 911 computer, had been shared thousands of times and had hundreds of comments.

Some suggested their own solutions - like letting police K-9s take care of the lost cargo. At least one suggested that it's actually the "five-hour rule" when it comes to donuts.

Many, however, just mourned along with officers over the loss.

