DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police officers had to play the role of urban cowboys after a cow was spotted in the busy lanes of I-285 on Saturday morning.

Police shared photos of the unusual sight on their Facebook page, writing, "Chasing people is a norm for officers. However, chasing cows on the interstate... not so much."

According to Dunwoody Police, officers responded to reports of a cow running on I-285. That's where they determined that the cow fell out of a livestock trailer before it was seen running down the interstate.

Police said with the help of a citizen armed with a rope, officers were able to safely capture the cow and get it back to it's owner.

This is not the first time cows have gotten loose and roamed the interstates of metro Atlanta.

Back in 2018, hundreds of drivers got stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic hours before a Monday rush hour when a tractor-trailer carrying more than 80 head of cattle turned over on I-285 - that time in Cobb County - around 3 a.m. Many of the cows escaped from the trailer and were responsible for numerous other wrecks on the interstate.

But cows aren't the only random and truly bizarre things that have made their way onto Atlanta roadways and caused a scene. In the last several years, everything from horses, to chicken guts, to tigers and money - yep, remember that? - have littered the highways and interstates around metro Atlanta.