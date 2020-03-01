BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida man woke up in the middle of the night to find another man sucking on his toes, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man was sleeping in his bed in Bradenton, when he woke up and realized he wasn't alone

The man told deputies he assumed he was being robbed, so he told the intruder he didn’t have any money.

But money wasn’t what he was there for.

The intruder told the man he was there to suck on his toes, according to an investigation write-up.

That’s when the man punched the accused toe sucker and forced him outside, according to investigators. While the two brawled, the man who sucked the toes told the other man he had a gun and tried to fondle him, according to investigators.

The man continued to hit the intruder for about 30 seconds before running inside and calling 911, deputies said. At this point the intruder broke out the front window of the home and stomped on the other man’s car’s windshield until it broke, deputies said.

Investigators said the toe-sucking man took off, so they tried to track him with a K-9 but were unable to find him.

