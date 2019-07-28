JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Chantel has formed in the Atlantic Tuesday night but is far from home and poses no threat to us. In fact by Friday it will be transitioning into a post-tropical cyclone! Elsewhere in the tropics no development expected for the next 5-10 days! This is a reminder we are in the peak of our tropical season between now and October 10th with 66% of our named storms on average taking place! Keep checking back and stay prepared.

WEDNESDAY: Drier air in the atmosphere today so we have a CHANGE!!! Expect fewer thunderstorms with only isolated storms mainly west of Jacksonville late this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

THURSDAY-WEEKEND: This quieter pattern continues through most of the weekend! We heat up into the lower to middle 90s.