JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- WHERE IS FALL!?? We're not going to see it here on the First Coast for the next few days. At least, not the cooler fall temperatures. We start with some patchy fog out there especially inland and in Glynn County.

Temperatures will start to warm up though the day and we could see record breaking heat. We're about 10 degrees above average. Highs will be in the lower 90s when they should be in the lower 80s.

A weak front will drop in Wednesday. We could see a few showers tomorrow and an increase in rain chances Thursday and Friday. More fall like temperatures, dropping into the lower 80s, at the end of this week.

For the weekend, there could possibly be another front that would swing through, keeping rain chances around Saturday into Sunday but possibly dropping high temperatures into the 70s! Stay tuned!

TROPICS: We have no local concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area in the Caribbean. For now, looks to be a concern for Central America as a flood maker this week.

