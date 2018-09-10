JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Classic mid-October weather has arrived with crisper, cooler mornings and less humid, dry afternoons. Rain chances return next week.

maxuser

High pressure will continue to control our weather through the weekend. Saturday will be similar to Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The breeze will begin to shift onshore tonight, which means lows won't be as cool Sunday morning - expect lower 60s inland and lower to middle 70s along the coast. Sunday afternoon, we'll see partly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the middle to upper 80s.

As we kick off a new work week, moisture increases ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will move across Georgia on Tuesday and weaken as it travels south. Lows are near 70; highs are near 90 once again by Tuesday and Wednesday.

LESLIE & NADINE: Hurricane Leslie is headed to The Iberian peninsula and Tropical Storm Nadine is no longer. We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor another area of energy in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week as a major rainmaker.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV