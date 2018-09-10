JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Warm sunshine for our Sunday before the humidity returns this week and temperatures rebound back near 90 degrees.

maxuser

Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 80s after a nice, refreshing morning. The breeze picks up out of the southeast, which brings back the humidity and rain chances this week. A few isolated showers may be around on Monday and Tuesday, but the better chance of precipitation comes by midweek.

A cool front is slowly sinking to the south, and likely helps spark a few showers later Wednesday into Thursday. Until then, expect high temperatures to hover near 90 degrees with only isolated showers.

TROPICS: we have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area of energy deep in the Atlantic. In addition, there is a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Caribbean, but looks to become a concern for Central America over the next week as a major rainmaker.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV