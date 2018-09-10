JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Warm sunshine for our Sunday before the humidity returns this week and temperatures rebound back near 90 degrees.
Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 80s after a nice, refreshing morning. The breeze picks up out of the southeast, which brings back the humidity and rain chances this week. A few isolated showers may be around on Monday and Tuesday, but the better chance of precipitation comes by midweek.
A cool front is slowly sinking to the south, and likely helps spark a few showers later Wednesday into Thursday. Until then, expect high temperatures to hover near 90 degrees with only isolated showers.
TROPICS: we have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area of energy deep in the Atlantic. In addition, there is a cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the Caribbean, but looks to become a concern for Central America over the next week as a major rainmaker.
