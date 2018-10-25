JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mostly cloudy and breezy for the majority of the day before things turn soggy later on this evening. Another round of precipitation swings through Friday, but the good news is all precipitation looks to clear out just in time for the weekend!

Thursday, expect scattered showers to develop after the 3 o'clock hour, the majority of them will be confined to the coast where the northeast breeze is strong. As the warm front lifts to the north, showers become more numerous and widespread later tonight. Don't be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder when headed to bed.

It'll be a damp commute Friday morning with isolated showers around. A warm, southerly breeze gets highs into the 80s as we await the second round of rain. This will come with the cold front, heavier showers and thunderstorms swing through in the afternoon. Clearing is expected with the front by the commute home/evening.

Weekend: Clouds will be clearing through the morning Saturday with a solid breeze out of the west-northwest. Increasing sun with highs in the mid 70s. Even more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tropics: A tropical system is expected to develop out in the Atlantic over the next few days, it's expected to meander over the open Atlantic for about a week or so. As of now, no concerns over the next 5 days.

