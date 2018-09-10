JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The stretch of record heat will come to an end today as our long awaited cool front has arrived. The fresh breeze is blowing in through the late morning and with sunshine it feels quite refreshing!

However, it will slowly shift onshore, blowing in from the warmer, moist ocean. As a result, coastal showers and clouds will be on the increase with high temperatures hovering near 80 degrees. Best chance of scattered showers Thursday looks to be after lunch time through the evening.

The northeast breeze will be with us Friday as well, so we'll keep the coastal showers and clouds in the forecast. Highs again near 80 degrees, some showers/isolated thunderstorms could work inland by the evening, could be some precipitation around for Friday night football.

It's a rollercoaster ride for the weekend! Southerly winds return for Saturday, warming us back into the upper 80s. However, another front swings through and this time pushes farther south.

Showers should be around late Saturday and into early Sunday morning with the front, but as a result, highs on Sunday likely to be in the 70s with a fresh breeze.

We could see highs in the 70s and lows near 60 degrees for the first portions of next week.

TROPICS: For the first time since August there are no areas of development over the next 5 days. We have no local concerns for the next week or so, but down in Central America strong, tropical showers/thunderstorms will be causing flooding.

