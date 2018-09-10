JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Back to work this week and back to the humidity! The warm, southeasterly breeze will help temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. We'll be near 90 with added humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday.. the brief taste of autumn was nice this past weekend!

With high pressure still in control, expect only isolated showers through the next few days, however as a weak front stalls midweek, it helps set up a northeast breeze. We'll increase showers and cloud coverage Thursday and Friday, as a result, temperatures drop into the low to mid 80s.

For the weekend, there could possibly be another front that would swing through, keeping rain chances around Saturday into Sunday.

TROPICS: We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area in the Caribbean. For now, looks to become a concern for Central America over the week as a major rainmaker.

