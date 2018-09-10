JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Sweaters may be warranted as we start the workweek! Most of us waking up to the coolest conditions in quite some time.

Post cold front air has settled in, it's dry and cool! Most of us waking up this morning in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Upper 40s in southeast Georgia, lower and middle 50s from Brunswick to Gainesville; middle and upper 50s from Jacksonville to Palatka; upper 50s and lower 60s along the coast. So yeah, a light jacket or sweater needed out the door.

Winds slowly shift out of the east, which means more moisture and, therefore, a touch of humidity with a few showers possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will also moderate back up near 80 degrees by midweek.

Some moisture from the Gulf and even the Pacific (thanks to tropical systems Willa & Vicente) migrate over late week and help fuel a developing northeast breeze. The result? Some added showers and thunderstorms late week, likely Thursday into Friday with improving conditions for the Florida-Georgia game Saturday.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

