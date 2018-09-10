JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Balmy overnight then up to near 90 Saturday before the coolest front so far this season arrives Sunday morning.

As of now, just a few showers should be around late Saturday and into early Sunday morning with the front, but as a result, highs on Sunday likely to be in the 70s with a fresh breeze.

Monday morning some of us will have lows near 50.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

