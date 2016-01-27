JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A foggy, damp start to the day but clouds should clear from the north with the rising sun. Expect more sun into the late lunch hours as highs climb back into the low 90s.

A few isolated thunderstorms may develop in the late afternoon, closer to 4pm. There is the chance some of these may be strong to severe storms, so keep the First Coast News apps handy and remember, when thunder roars head indoors!

Some thunderstorms may linger into the overnight and early portions of Sunday. But come sunrise, we should start the day with plenty of sun & heat! Highs climb near 90 once again.

We'll need those apps again on Sunday as some strong thunderstorms return later in the afternoon. Some developing as early as 2pm with again, the potential to be severe.

Another energized system heads our way (which kick starts our storm potential Sunday), and should set the stage for some more soakers on Monday and Tuesday.

