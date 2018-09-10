JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The strongest cold front of the season so far arrives later tonight, dropping our temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees on Sunday. Finally, a true taste of autumn for us in Jacksonville!

maxuser

A few showers or isolated rumble of thunder will be possible into the evening mainly across southeast Georgia. Otherwise, the front sneaks through with a few clouds into early Sunday morning. Because of the contrast in air temperatures behind the front, there will be wind gusts over 20 mph out of the north through Sunday. This will help push in significantly cooler and drier. High temperatures will stick in the 70s with crisp sunshine!

This front also sets us up for a refreshing morning on Monday. Low temperatures in some locations will be near 50 degrees - for those folks inland and across southeast Georgia mostly. You can expect another beautiful autumn day to start our work week. Winds slowly shift out of the east, which means more moisture and, therefore, shower chances by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs moderate back to near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, but they look to cool off thanks to a northeast breeze and rain once again by the week's end.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts.

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV