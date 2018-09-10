JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Classic mid-October weather has arrived, but will come in spurts with one more crisp, cooler morning Sunday before the humidity returns this week.

maxuser

High pressure in control sets up a fantastic evening across the First Coast, a fresh breeze and clear, crisp skies. The breeze will begin to shift onshore tonight though, which means lows won't be as cool Sunday morning - expect lower 60s inland and lower to middle 70s along the coast. Into the afternoon we'll notice the humidity return a bit as well, highs climb to the mid 80s and feeling warm under the sun.

The onshore breeze continues into the week, which increases our rain chances ahead of an approaching cool front. A few showers possible Monday afternoon but the better chance for precipitation comes when the front eventually sinks south later in the week. Ahead of the front, temperatures bounce back, highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 90, lows near 70.

LESLIE & NADINE: Hurricane Leslie is headed to The Iberian peninsula and Tropical Storm Nadine is no longer. We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor another area of energy in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week as a major rainmaker.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV