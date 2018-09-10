JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the third day in a row this week we've set the stage for more record heat! A muggy southerly flow will allow highs to reach the low 90s again.

Sunshine today will feel much warmer with the humidity, but won't last much longer as a weak cool front approaches. The front will stall out over the First Coast later tonight, it could help trigger a few thunderstorms near sunset.

Behind this front northeast winds will develop and cool our afternoons down on Thursday and Friday. Highs likely in the low to mid 80s with additional clouds and a solid breeze. Showers will be around in the afternoon on Thursday well.

It's a rollercoaster ride for the weekend! Southerly winds return for Saturday, warming us back into the upper 80s with warm sunshine. However, another front swings through and this time pushes farther south.

Showers should be around late Saturday and into early Sunday morning with the front, but as a result, highs on Sunday likely to be in the 70s with a fresh breeze.

We could see highs in the 70s and lows near 60 degrees for the first portions of next week.

TROPICS: For the first time since August there are no areas of development over the next 5 days. We have no local concerns for the next week or so, but down in Central America strong, tropical showers/thunderstorms will be causing flooding.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather alerts.

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV