JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Sweaters may be warranted as we start the workweek! The onshore breeze has kicked in, which will keep shower chances around this week.

As afternoon highs climb to the mid and upper 70s in most locations, winds have slowly shifted off the ocean. This onshore breeze will add some clouds and possibly an isolated coastal shower by the end of the day Monday.

Onshore breeze continues into Tuesday & Wednesday, increasing showers at the coast and cloud coverage. Highs will also moderate back up near 80 degrees by midweek.

Some moisture from the Gulf and even the Pacific (thanks to tropical systems Willa & Vicente) migrates over late week and will help fuel a developing northeast breeze. The result? Showers and thunderstorms late week, likely Thursday & Friday with improving conditions for the Georgia-Florida game Saturday.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

