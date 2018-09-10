JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Near record heat will continue until a weak front drops into the area Wednesday.

There will only be a few showers around.

With high pressure still in control, expect only isolated showers through the next few days, however as a weak front stalls midweek, it helps set up a northeast breeze. We'll increase showers and cloud coverage Thursday & Friday, as a result, temperatures drop into the low to mid 80s.

For the weekend, there could possibly be another front that would swing through, keeping rain chances around Saturday into Sunday but possibly dropping high temperatures into the 70s! Stay tuned!

TROPICS: We have no concerns over the next week or so, but we will closely monitor an area in the Caribbean. For now, looks to be a concern for Central America as a flood maker this week.

