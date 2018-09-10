JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The strongest cold front of the season so far arrives later tonight, dropping our temperatures but 10 to 15 degrees Sunday. Finally, a true taste of autumn.

Saturday will be quite warm, however. Highs tonight will climb near 90 degrees with a calm, southerly breeze. Plenty of sun expect too with a touch of humidity, so some might say it'll feel hot. Then comes the front!

As of now, just a few showers should be around late Saturday and into early Sunday morning with the front. Because of the contrast in air temperatures behind the front, there will be wind gusts over 20 mph out of the north on Sunday. This will help push in that dry air and as a result, high temperatures in the 70s with crisp sunshine.

This also sets up a refreshing morning Monday, where low temperatures in some locations nearing 50 degrees. Expect another beautiful autumn day to start the workweek. Then, winds shift slowly Wednesday, drawing in some more moisture. We'll increase rain chances from Wednesday through Saturday of next week with highs near 80 degrees.

TROPICS: There are no areas of development over the next 5 days.

